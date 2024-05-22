Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/22/24: Pacers, Alejandro Mayorkas, Wayne’s World Car on the Marketplace, Pixar

Published on May 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Pacers Fall to Boston

Pacers Fall to Boston Source:WISH-TV

Celtics Come Back to Beat Pacers and Take Game 1 (wibc.com)

2. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will not answer Cavuto question, “Are we safer now?”

3. Today on the Marketplace: Party Time! Excellent!

4. Pixar cuts work force to move AWAY from streaming

In this photo illustration, the American computer animation... Source:Getty

Pixar cuts work force to move AWAY from streaming – https://www.wsj.com/business/media/pixar-layoffs-disney-cuts-663b5cc8?st=dtx7uvbd2dhab9e&reflink=article_gmail_share

