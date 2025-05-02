Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/2/25: Mike Waltz out at NSA, will be Ambassador to UN, Apple says devices to be made in India, Riots in China over trade, Political activist Rachel Zegler now can’t sell tickets, Federal judge rejects use of Alien Enemies Act in Venezuelan deportations
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Mike Waltz out at NSA, will be Ambassador to UN
Mike Waltz out at NSA, will be Ambassador to UN – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/trump-to-oust-national-security-adviser-mike-waltz/
2. Apple says devices to be made in India
Apple says devices to be made in India – https://www.wsj.com/tech/apple-aapl-q2-earnings-report-2025-stock-e17b2247?mod=hp_lead_pos1
3. Riots in China over trade
Riots in China over trade – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-tariffs-china/2025/05/01/id/1209192/
4. Political activist Rachel Zegler now can't sell tickets
5. Federal judge rejects use of Alien Enemies Act in Venezuelan deportations
Federal judge rejects use of Alien Enemies Act in Venezuelan deportations
More from WIBC 93.1 FM