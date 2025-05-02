Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/2/25: Mike Waltz out at NSA, will be Ambassador to UN, Apple says devices to be made in India, Riots in China over trade, Political activist Rachel Zegler now can’t sell tickets, Federal judge rejects use of Alien Enemies Act in Venezuelan deportations

Published on May 2, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

1. Mike Waltz out at NSA, will be Ambassador to UN

2. Apple says devices to be made in India

3. Riots in China over trade

4. Political activist Rachel Zegler now can't sell tickets

5. Federal judge rejects use of Alien Enemies Act in Venezuelan deportations

