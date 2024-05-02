Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/2/24: Eli Lilly, new MLS tax district, State Treasurer Daniel Elliot, Spirograph on the Marketplace, Marjorie Taylor Greene

Published on May 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Eli Lilly Added as Indiana Fever Jersey Patch Sponsor

FEVER LILLY JERSEYS Source:INDIANA FEVER

 

reference:

Eli Lilly Added as Indiana Fever Jersey Patch Sponsor (wibc.com)

2. Second downtown soccer site taxing district gets preliminary approval

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Downtown Skyline at Twilight Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Second downtown soccer site taxing district gets preliminary approval (msn.com)

3. State Treasurer Daniel Elliot announces new investments in Israeli bonds

Listen:

4. Get your spirograph on the Marketplace

Listen:

5. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Force Vote Next Week on Ousting Speaker Mike Johnson

Reps. Greene And Massie Press Conference On House Speakership Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/marjorie-taylor-greene-to-force-vote-on-ousting-speaker-mike-johnson-next-week-acb6b3c4?mod=hp_lead_pos5

