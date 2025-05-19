Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/19/25: Joe Biden did not get cancer in just 4 months, Mark Rubio: Iran can NEVER have a nuclear weapon, Andre Carson blames Trump administration for air traffic control problems, The WNBA said it is investigating “hateful fan comments” during Fever – Sky game, CNN pretends no one knew about Biden decline, IndyGo raising their prices

Published on May 19, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr   PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Joe Biden did not get cancer in just 4 months.

Joe Biden has aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/may/18/joe-biden-diagnosed-aggressive-form-prostate-cancer/

….a year ago he was healthy – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/28/biden-gets-annual-physical-with-fitness-for-office-top-election-issue-.html
….that time Biden mentioned having cancer, but it was just a “gaffe.” – https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1924235863417896991

2. Mark Rubio: Iran can NEVER have a nuclear weapon

3. Andre Carson blames Trump administration for air traffic control problems

Related Stories

Andre Carson is just reminding you of the low level of that the Democrats are at – https://wishtv.com/news/allindianapolitics/carson-blames-trump-administration-for-air-traffic-control-problems/

4. The WNBA said it is investigating "hateful fan comments" during Fever – Sky game

5. CNN pretends no one knew about Biden decline

6. IndyGo raising their prices

IndyGo wants to raise rates for a bus service no one uses – https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/indygo-bus-fare-increase-2026/

