Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/19/25: Joe Biden did not get cancer in just 4 months, Mark Rubio: Iran can NEVER have a nuclear weapon, Andre Carson blames Trump administration for air traffic control problems, The WNBA said it is investigating “hateful fan comments” during Fever – Sky game, CNN pretends no one knew about Biden decline, IndyGo raising their prices
1. Joe Biden did not get cancer in just 4 months.
Joe Biden has aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/may/18/joe-biden-diagnosed-aggressive-form-prostate-cancer/
….a year ago he was healthy – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/28/biden-gets-annual-physical-with-fitness-for-office-top-election-issue-.html
….that time Biden mentioned having cancer, but it was just a “gaffe.” – https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1924235863417896991
2. Mark Rubio: Iran can NEVER have a nuclear weapon
3. Andre Carson blames Trump administration for air traffic control problems
Andre Carson is just reminding you of the low level of that the Democrats are at – https://wishtv.com/news/allindianapolitics/carson-blames-trump-administration-for-air-traffic-control-problems/
4. The WNBA said it is investigating "hateful fan comments" during Fever – Sky game
5. CNN pretends no one knew about Biden decline
6. IndyGo raising their prices
IndyGo wants to raise rates for a bus service no one uses – https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/indygo-bus-fare-increase-2026/