Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5-17-24: Houston Storms, Most Stolen Cars, Measles, Voters leaving Biden, MIG on the Marketplace, Tide turning on hateful schools

4. Why are voters leaving Biden for Trump?

Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Why is Trump seeing support? Nostalgia – https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/washington-secrets/3004475/black-voters-fleeing-biden-democrats-inflation-extremism/

….it says something that the reason to vote for Biden was to end the craziness, and now they long for those days.