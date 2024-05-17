Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5-17-24: Houston Storms, Most Stolen Cars, Measles, Voters leaving Biden, MIG on the Marketplace, Tide turning on hateful schools

Published on May 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Tornado-like winds thrash Houston, more than 860,000 lose power

Houston Texas skyline Source:Getty

 

As tornado-like winds thrash Houston, more than 860,000 lose power (msn.com)

2. Most stolen cars

Car with a wheel on bricks without a tire Source:Getty

Listen:

reference: 

Most stolen cars 0f 2023 – https://www.yahoo.com/autos/most-stolen-cars-2023-two-140700780.html

3. 84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants, CDC report shows

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept Source:Getty

 

reference:

Staggering 84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants, CDC report shows | Daily Mail Online

4. Why are voters leaving Biden for Trump?

House Oversight And Judiciary Committee Consider Holding Attorney General Garland In Contempt Of Congress Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Why is Trump seeing support? Nostalgia – https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/washington-secrets/3004475/black-voters-fleeing-biden-democrats-inflation-extremism/

….it says something that the reason to vote for Biden was to end the craziness, and now they long for those days.

5. MIG on the Marketplace

Soviet MiG-15 Jet fly-by at Air Show Source:Getty

Listen:

 

Tony Katz on X: “Today on the Marketplace: Where Am I Going To Park This? https://t.co/lVi92Athym @93wibc https://t.co/0zBssvEj94 https://t.co/XEZhDBlnLJ” / X

 

 

6. Tide turning on schools that foster and promote hate

Law enforcement disband a Pro Palestine protest at UC Irvine. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Karol Markowicz on X: “An imam gave a genocidal sermon and now the school associated with him is under investigation because Florida does not play. Confirmed by @BryanDGriffin. https://t.co/MjR2BEvW84” / X

