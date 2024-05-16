Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/16/24: Joe Biden, Turks and Caicos, Benjamin Netanyahu, Buy yourself a friend, Las Vegas Mirage, EcoHealth

Published on May 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Joe Biden is just a jerk. The debate will just be an expectations game.

Listen:

2. Exactly how many people are bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos?

Grand Turks Beach Source:Getty

 

reference:

Exactly how many people are bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos? – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13421517/us-tourist-arrested-turks-caicos-airport-ammunition-luggage.html

3. Netanyahu Rejects U.S. Calls for Postwar Plan in Gaza. Israeli defense chief challenges Netanyahu over post-war Gaza plans

ISRAEL-US-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Netanyahu Rejects U.S. Calls for Postwar Plan in Gaza (msn.com)

Israeli defence chief challenges Netanyahu over post-war Gaza plans (msn.com)

4. Today on the Marketplace: Buy yourself a friend!

Listen:

5. The Mirage is closing

Las Vegas Exteriors And Landmarks - 2024 Source:Getty

 

reference:

The Mirage Casino Announces Official Closing Date | TIME

6. Finally! Some moves on EcoHealth Alliance

In this photo illustration an EcoHealth Alliance logo seen... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Finally! Some moves on EcoHealth Alliance – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/nonprofit-tied-to-wuhan-lab-cut-off-from-taxpayer-funding/

