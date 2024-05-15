Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/15/24: Ramp Metering, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, United Nations, Vampire Slaying Kit on the Marketplace, New York Times

Published on May 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. First Full Day Of Ramp Metering

Metering lights at the University Avenue on-ramp are lit in green in Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. Caltrans will flip the switch on the I-80 Smart Corridor project and metering lights by the end of the month Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Growing Pains: Drivers React To First Full Day Of Ramp Metering (wibc.com)

2. Former President Donald Trump’s Hush Money Trial Continues In New York

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York Source:Getty

3. Joe Biden reverses course and is now sending weapons to Israel

US President Joe Biden Source:Getty

4. It’s time to walk away from the United Nations

United Nations Security Council Meets To Discuss The War In Gaza Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

As we have said, it’s time to walk away from the United Nations – https://twitter.com/noahcrothman/status/1790491480148034028?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

5. Today on the Marketplace: Your Vampire Slaying Kit!

Listen:

6. The New York Times is just as disgusting and worthless as you imagined

The New York Times Reports Revenue Fell Slightly During 4th Quarter Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

NYT editor referred to Bari Weiss as a ****ing Nazi – https://twitter.com/RubensteinAdam/status/1790384766249808305

….but the Times is just as disgusting and worthless as you imagined – https://twitchy.com/samj/2024/05/14/nellie-bowles-covid-n2396226

