Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/14/25: Pacers in 5! Trump lifts sanctions on Syria, Wisconsin grand jury indicts rogue judge, The porch party doesn’t have to be in Speedway, Trump in Saudi Arabia seeking peace around in the world
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Pacers in 5!
2. Trump lifts sanctions on Syria
Trump lifts sanctions on Syria – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/ahmad-al-sharaa-donald-trump-syria/2025/05/13/id/1210768/
…. Syria is now run by a terrorist mob. Unless they’re going to put in a government that doesn’t kill Christians and Druze, I don’t get the benefit here.
…. On his trip to Saudi Arabia – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/may/13/trump-saudi-arabia-heralds-big-plans-middle-east/
3. Wisconsin grand jury indicts rogue judge
4. Tulsi Gabbard fires Deep Staters
Tulsi Gabbard fires Deep Staters – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gabbard-fires-deep-state-heads-national-intelligence-council-root-out-politicization-intel
5. The porch party doesn't have to be in Speedway
6. Trump in Saudi Arabia seeking peace with Iran
More from WIBC 93.1 FM