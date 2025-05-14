Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/14/25: Pacers in 5! Trump lifts sanctions on Syria, Wisconsin grand jury indicts rogue judge, The porch party doesn’t have to be in Speedway, Trump in Saudi Arabia seeking peace around in the world

Published on May 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Pacers in 5!

Pacers in 5!
Source: Getty

2. Trump lifts sanctions on Syria

Trump lifts sanctions on Syria – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/ahmad-al-sharaa-donald-trump-syria/2025/05/13/id/1210768/

…. Syria is now run by a terrorist mob. Unless they’re going to put in a government that doesn’t kill Christians and Druze, I don’t get the benefit here.

…. On his trip to Saudi Arabia – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/may/13/trump-saudi-arabia-heralds-big-plans-middle-east/

3. Wisconsin grand jury indicts rogue judge

4. Tulsi Gabbard fires Deep Staters

Tulsi Gabbard fires Deep Staters – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gabbard-fires-deep-state-heads-national-intelligence-council-root-out-politicization-intel

5. The porch party doesn't have to be in Speedway

The porch party doesn't have to be in Speedway
Source: Getty

6. Trump in Saudi Arabia seeking peace with Iran

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close