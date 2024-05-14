Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/14/24: Chinese EVs, Trump on Tik Tok, UN “Fog of War” excuse, Marketplace, Jen Psaki

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Biden goes scorched earth on Chinese EV’sSource:Getty
Biden to raise taxes on Chinese made EV’s – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-expected-quadruple-tariffs-chinese-electric-vehicles-source/story?id=110174778
2. The sad status of CNNSource:Getty
They’re now reading transcripts from the Trump “Hush Money” trial.
3. Trump outperforming Biden on Tik TokSource:Getty
Trump outperforming Biden on Tik Tok – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/may/13/donald-trump-outperforms-joe-biden-on-tiktok-in-an/
4. UN says bad numbers in Gaza due to “fog of war.”Source:Getty
UN says bad numbers in Gaza due to “fog of war.” – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/israel-war-un/2024/05/13/id/1164462/
….stop. Just stop.
5. Today on the Marketplace: It’s a VHS of the movie Titanic. Only $2,500. Wait, what?
6. Jen Psaki liedSource:Getty
Jen Psaki changing future reprints of book after Biden claim debunked (msn.com)