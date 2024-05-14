Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/14/24: Chinese EVs, Trump on Tik Tok, UN “Fog of War” excuse, Marketplace, Jen Psaki

Published on May 14, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Biden goes scorched earth on Chinese EV’s

CHINA-POLITICS-60YEARS-ANNIVERSARY-MILITARY Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Biden to raise taxes on Chinese made EV’s – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-expected-quadruple-tariffs-chinese-electric-vehicles-source/story?id=110174778

2. The sad status of CNN

Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures Source:Getty

They’re now reading transcripts from the Trump “Hush Money” trial. 

3. Trump outperforming Biden on Tik Tok

TikTok Source:Getty

 

reference:

Trump outperforming Biden on Tik Tok – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/may/13/donald-trump-outperforms-joe-biden-on-tiktok-in-an/

4. UN says bad numbers in Gaza due to “fog of war.”

Misty morning tracking, couple walking across colourful alpine field in fog. Isolation in the nature concept. Idyllic springtime scenery in blooming meadow on Apennine Peninsula. secure distance Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

UN says bad numbers in Gaza due to “fog of war.” – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/israel-war-un/2024/05/13/id/1164462/

….stop. Just stop.

5. Today on the Marketplace: It’s a VHS of the movie Titanic. Only $2,500. Wait, what?

Listen:

6. Jen Psaki lied

Jen Psaki In Conversation With Kara Swisher Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Jen Psaki changing future reprints of book after Biden claim debunked (msn.com)

