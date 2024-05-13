Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/13/24: Pacers, Bernie Sanders, Greta Thunberg, Marketplace, Gen Z gets their news from Tik Tok

Published on May 13, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Pacers dominate the Knicks

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four Source:Getty

reference:

The Indiana Pacers took charge in game four against (wibc.com)

2. Bernie Sanders is not a bright man

Senate Takes Up Foreign Aid Package Passed By House Source:Getty

 

 

3. Greta Thunberg is a dumb woman who should be pitied

Police intervene and detain during protests against Israel's Eurovision Song Contest participation in Malmo Source:Getty

reference:

Greta Thunberg is a dumb woman who should be pitied – https://www.yahoo.com/news/queen-greta-exposed-truth-green-163206621.html

4. Today on the Marketplace: Can you buy used cowboy boots?

5. If Gen X gets their news from Tik Tok, then they don’t get any news at all

TikTok - Photo Illustration Source:Getty

reference:

If Gen X gets their news from Tik Tok, then they don’t get any news at all – https://nypost.com/2024/05/11/us-news/majority-of-student-protestors-sympathize-with-hamas-survey/

