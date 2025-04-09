Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/9/25: Property Taxes, Biden administration gave out SSN’s to millions of Non-Citizens, Cooking Lamb, Woke Admiral fired by Hegseth

Published on April 9, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. So, the state of Indiana can’t figure out a way to lower property taxes?

Source: WIBC

2. The Biden Administration gave out SSN's to millions

3. China to ban US films

China to ban US films – https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/this-is-massive-china-may-ban-u-s-films-including-hollywood-hits-as-part-of-its-response-to-donald-trumps-tariffs/articleshow/120098514.cms

….well now who’s intellectual property are they going to steal?

4. What’s the difference between leg of lamb and lamb roast?

Source: Getty

5. Admiral fired by Hegseth

Admiral fired by Hegseth – https://www.military.com/daily-news/2025/04/07/vice-admiral-nato-fired-latest-military-officer-purge-trump-administration.html

….there are rumors for the reason, including not placing pictures of Trump and Hegseth where appropriate. But this line from Hegseth? I agree wholeheartedly – ‘Hegseth has repeatedly said the idea that diversity is a strength is “the single dumbest phrase in military history.”‘

