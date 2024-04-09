Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/9/24: Purdue, Solar Eclipse, Muslims in Dearborn and UK, Illegal Immigrant, Transgender Athletes

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Purdue losesSource:Getty
reference:
Purdue Redemption Tour ends in 75-60 Loss to UConn (wibc.com)
2. The Eclipse was completely worth the hype.Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
3. As I said, Muslims have got a problem. In Dearborn and in the UKSource:Getty
As I said, Muslims have got a problem. In Dearborn and in the UK
Listen:
reference:
https://hotair.com/david-strom/2024/04/08/almost-half-of-british-muslims-support-hamas-n3786101
What you think about this Jon Stewart?
4. Jailed illegal immigrant on Tik Tok claims he’s being unfairly prosecutedSource:Getty
reference:
https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/jailed-migrant-influencer-persecuted/
5. NAIA Bans Transgender Athletes from Competing in Women’s SportsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
NAIA Bans Transgender Athletes from Competing in Women’s Sports | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report