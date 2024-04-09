Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/9/24: Purdue, Solar Eclipse, Muslims in Dearborn and UK, Illegal Immigrant, Transgender Athletes

Published on April 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Purdue loses

Purdue v Connecticut Source:Getty

reference:

Purdue Redemption Tour ends in 75-60 Loss to UConn (wibc.com)

 

2. The Eclipse was completely worth the hype.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 In Indianapolis Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

People in Indiana React to Total Solar Eclipse (wibc.com)

3. As I said, Muslims have got a problem. In Dearborn and in the UK

Al-Quds Day march in Washington DC Source:Getty

As I said, Muslims have got a problem. In Dearborn and in the UK 

Listen:

reference: 

https://hotair.com/david-strom/2024/04/08/almost-half-of-british-muslims-support-hamas-n3786101

What you think about this Jon Stewart?

4. Jailed illegal immigrant on Tik Tok claims he’s being unfairly prosecuted

Migration Crisis United States Source:Getty

 

reference:

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/jailed-migrant-influencer-persecuted/

5. NAIA Bans Transgender Athletes from Competing in Women’s Sports

2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming & Diving Championship Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

NAIA Bans Transgender Athletes from Competing in Women’s Sports | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

