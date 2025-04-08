Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/8/25: China will “Fight to the very end”, SCOTUS rules in favor of Trump, You’re not guaranteed a student visa, Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre, Laughable amended Property Tax bill

1. China will "Fight to the very end" Source: Getty China, wanting to reset leverage over tariffs, looking to invade Taiwan? – https://www.19fortyfive.com/2025/04/china-will-launch-an-invasion-of-taiwan-in-next-few-months-intel-sources/

2. SCOTUS stands up to Judge Boasberg madness SCOTUS stands up to Judge Boasberg madness – https://legalinsurrection.com/2025/04/supreme-court-vacates-judge-boasbergs-tros-as-to-tren-de-aragua-under-alien-enemies-act/ ….and the Alien Enemies Act is just fine – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/wartime-deport-supreme-court/2025/04/07/id/1206008/

3. I'll say it again: You are not guaranteed a student visa I’ll say it again: You are not guaranteed a student visa – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/f1-visa-international-college-student-trump/2025/04/07/id/1206001/

4. Another edition of Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre