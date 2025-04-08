Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/8/25: China will “Fight to the very end”, SCOTUS rules in favor of Trump, You’re not guaranteed a student visa, Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre, Laughable amended Property Tax bill

Published on April 8, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. China will "Fight to the very end"

China will "Fight to the very end"
China, wanting to reset leverage over tariffs, looking to invade Taiwan? – https://www.19fortyfive.com/2025/04/china-will-launch-an-invasion-of-taiwan-in-next-few-months-intel-sources/

2. SCOTUS stands up to Judge Boasberg madness

SCOTUS stands up to Judge Boasberg madness – https://legalinsurrection.com/2025/04/supreme-court-vacates-judge-boasbergs-tros-as-to-tren-de-aragua-under-alien-enemies-act/

….and the Alien Enemies Act is just fine – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/wartime-deport-supreme-court/2025/04/07/id/1206008/

3. I'll say it again: You are not guaranteed a student visa

I’ll say it again: You are not guaranteed a student visa – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/f1-visa-international-college-student-trump/2025/04/07/id/1206001/

4. Another edition of Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre

5. Property tax amendments provide no relief to taxpayers

Property tax amendments provide no relief to taxpayers

Property Tax Bill Keeps Getting Discussed, Amended at Statehouse

