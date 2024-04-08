Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr: 4/8/24: Solar Eclipse, Pete Buttigieg, California Minimum Wage, Purdue, Jamal Bowman, Dearborn protesters demand destruction of the West

Published on April 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

1. We hope that we all survive the Solar Eclipse today

Total Solar Eclipse of 1878 Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Buttigieg says it would be ‘helpful’ for Trump to weigh in on Key Bridge collapse

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-BRIDGE-COLLAPSE Source:Getty

reference:

Buttigieg says it would be ‘helpful’ for Trump to weigh in on Key Bridge collapse (msn.com)

3. Forced minimum wage hike leads to higher prices in California

President Biden Welcomes Governors To The White House During The National Governors Association Winter Meeting Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Forced minimum wage hike leads to higher prices in California – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/burger-king-in-n-out-other-chain-locations-california-raise-prices-minimum-wage-increase-report

Countless Workers Face Layoffs, Reduced Hours After California’s New Minimum Wage Hike (msn.com)

4. Purdue: The NCAA championship game is tonight

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Previews Source:Getty

4. Purdue: The NCAA championship game is tonight

Listen:

 

5.  Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) demands a cease fire without release of hostages. 

U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman Source:Getty

 5.  Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) demands a cease fire without release of hostages. 

6. At International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan Protesters Chant “Death to America!”

Listen:

Published on April 8, 2024

