Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr: 4/8/24: Solar Eclipse, Pete Buttigieg, California Minimum Wage, Purdue, Jamal Bowman, Dearborn protesters demand destruction of the West

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
1. We hope that we all survive the Solar Eclipse todaySource:Getty
2. Buttigieg says it would be ‘helpful’ for Trump to weigh in on Key Bridge collapseSource:Getty
Buttigieg says it would be ‘helpful’ for Trump to weigh in on Key Bridge collapse (msn.com)
3. Forced minimum wage hike leads to higher prices in CaliforniaSource:Getty
Forced minimum wage hike leads to higher prices in California – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/burger-king-in-n-out-other-chain-locations-california-raise-prices-minimum-wage-increase-report
Countless Workers Face Layoffs, Reduced Hours After California’s New Minimum Wage Hike (msn.com)
4. Purdue: The NCAA championship game is tonightSource:Getty
the NCAA championship game is tonight
5. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) demands a cease fire without release of hostages.Source:Getty
Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) demands a cease fire without release of hostages.
6. At International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan Protesters Chant “Death to America!”
Listen: