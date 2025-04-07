Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/7/25: The tariffs aren’t reciprocal, Rep Omar is Trump a dictator or puppet? Illegal aliens aren’t in the shadows, Investors are expecting rate cuts because of the tariffs
1. Trump tariffs aren't reciprocal
2. Marches across the country, but mostly from older white women and their cucked husbands
….the most important thing about these protests: They had no idea what they were protesting, and they always give aid and comfort to the Islamists who will definitely kill them once they get power – https://x.com/scottjenningsky/status/1908627014472650998?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
3. Omar, a bigot, says Trump is a dictator and Elon is using him as a puppet. That's a very mixed message
4. Don't ever tell me about illegal immigrants living in the shadows again. Second, deport her
Don’t ever tell me about illegal immigrants living in the shadows again. Second, deport her – https://nypost.com/2025/04/06/us-news/activist-at-anti-trump-rally-declares-i-am-an-immigrant-i-am-undocumented-unafraid-queer-and-unashamed/?utm_campaign=nypost&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
5. Indiana GOP shares new details of property tax proposal
