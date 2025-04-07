Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/7/25: The tariffs aren’t reciprocal, Rep Omar is Trump a dictator or puppet? Illegal aliens aren’t in the shadows, Investors are expecting rate cuts because of the tariffs

Published on April 7, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Trump tariffs aren't reciprocal

Source: Getty

2. Marches across the country, but mostly from older white women and their cucked husbands

….the most important thing about these protests: They had no idea what they were protesting, and they always give aid and comfort to the Islamists who will definitely kill them once they get power – https://x.com/scottjenningsky/status/1908627014472650998?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

3. Omar, a bigot, says Trump is a dictator and Elon is using him as a puppet. That's a very mixed message

4. Don't ever tell me about illegal immigrants living in the shadows again. Second, deport her

Don’t ever tell me about illegal immigrants living in the shadows again. Second, deport her – https://nypost.com/2025/04/06/us-news/activist-at-anti-trump-rally-declares-i-am-an-immigrant-i-am-undocumented-unafraid-queer-and-unashamed/?utm_campaign=nypost&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social

5. Indiana GOP shares new details of property tax proposal

Source: Getty

Indiana GOP shares new details of property tax proposal | wthr.com

6. Investors are expecting rate cuts because of the the tariffs

