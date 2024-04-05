Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/5/24: KJP, Kid Rock, Walmart, KISS, Colon Cancer, Single Ladies

Published on April 5, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

1. Karine Jean-Pierre triggered

White House Media Briefing Held by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Source:Getty

reference:

Karine Jean-Pierre Asked Why Biden and Harris Use TikTok Despite Security Concerns (Video) (msn.com)

2. Kid Rock Dons Budweiser Hat In Bonkers Post-Boycott Interview: 'We Got Bigger Targets'

UFC 296: Menifield v Jacoby Source:Getty

reference: 

Kid Rock Dons Budweiser Hat In Bonkers Post-Boycott Interview: 'We Got Bigger Targets' (msn.com)

3. IMPD to Enforce State's Curfew Law

Aerial view of Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Indianapolis downtown Indiana Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

"I'm again asking parents to step up & be a parent" – IMPD… (wibc.com)

4. Walmart Class Action lawsuit

In this photo illustration, the Walmart logo seen displayed... Source:Getty

reference:

Walmart May Owe You Money Thanks to a $45 Million Class Action Lawsuit (msn.com)

5. Kiss sells song catalog for more than $300M to company co-founded by ABBA member

Kiss World Tour 2009 - Sacramento CA Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Kiss sells song catalog for more than $300M to company co-founded by ABBA member (nypost.com)

6. Peter Doocy presses the White House on the Biden administration's "rock-solid and unwavering" support for Israel

Listen:

7. Colon cancer could be stopped by turning on a protein 'like a light switch'

asian doctor colonoscopy patient Source:Getty

 

reference:

Colon cancer could be stopped by turning on a protein 'like a light switch': study (nypost.com)

8. Advice for women who struggle in dating

Dreamer young woman Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Woman discovers best way to approach men in bars — costs $22 (nypost.com)

