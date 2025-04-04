Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/4/25: Tara Hastings, Tax Cuts, Tariff Fall Out, Ron Klain, Mike Pence
2. The Senate moves on Trump's tax cuts
The Senate moves on Trump’s tax cuts – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/senate-advances-blueprint-for-trump-tax-cuts-other-top-priorities/
3. Tariff fallout depends on your politics
Tariff fallout – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/03/trump-tariffs-live-updates-stock-market-trade-war.html
….what will cost more – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/what-items-cost-more-tariff/
….Ackman to world: Make a deal with Trump – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/billionaire-investor-warns-world-leaders-not-keep-trump-waiting-want-tariff-deal
….it’s like everyone now knows that my First Two Rules of Trumpism are real.
….Schumer in 2018 supporting tariffs on China – https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1907545423776031096
….but that’s China. It doesn’t mean blanket tariffs on allies and others is the answer. It’s not one size fits all on this.