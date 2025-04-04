Listen Live
Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/4/25: Tara Hastings, Tax Cuts, Tariff Fall Out, Ron Klain, Mike Pence

Published on April 4, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Tara said "Shift"

2. The Senate moves on Trump's tax cuts

Source: Getty

The Senate moves on Trump’s tax cuts – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/senate-advances-blueprint-for-trump-tax-cuts-other-top-priorities/

3. Tariff fallout depends on your politics

Source: Getty

Tariff fallout – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/03/trump-tariffs-live-updates-stock-market-trade-war.html

….what will cost more – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/what-items-cost-more-tariff/

….Ackman to world: Make a deal with Trump – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/billionaire-investor-warns-world-leaders-not-keep-trump-waiting-want-tariff-deal

….it’s like everyone now knows that my First Two Rules of Trumpism are real.

….Schumer in 2018 supporting tariffs on China – https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1907545423776031096

….but that’s China. It doesn’t mean blanket tariffs on allies and others is the answer. It’s not one size fits all on this.

4. Ron Klain: Biden’s senior team isolated him.

5. Former VP Mike Pence to receive JFK Profile in Courage Award

