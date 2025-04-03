Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/3/25: Tornado touches down in Carmel, Trump: “Liberation Day” will make America Wealthy Again, Tara Hastings talks about yesterday’s storms, Colorado Dems want to call “misgendering” child abuse
1. Tornado touches down in Carmel
2. Trump: "Liberation Day" will make America Wealthy Again
The Liberation Day Tariffs – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-administration-liberation-day-tariffs/
….I want it to work. But I don’t like it.
….Bessent says the market issues are not tariffs, it’s tech stocks – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/02/treasury-secretary-bessent-says-market-woes-are-more-about-tech-stock-sell-off-than-trumps-tariffs.html
3. Tara Hastings talks about last night's storms
4. Colorado Dems want to call “misgendering” child abuse
