Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/3/25: Tornado touches down in Carmel, Trump: “Liberation Day” will make America Wealthy Again, Tara Hastings talks about yesterday’s storms, Colorado Dems want to call “misgendering” child abuse

Published on April 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Tornado touches down in Carmel

2. Trump: "Liberation Day" will make America Wealthy Again

The Liberation Day Tariffs – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-administration-liberation-day-tariffs/

….I want it to work. But I don’t like it.

….Bessent says the market issues are not tariffs, it’s tech stocks – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/02/treasury-secretary-bessent-says-market-woes-are-more-about-tech-stock-sell-off-than-trumps-tariffs.html

3. Tara Hastings talks about last night's storms

4. Colorado Dems want to call “misgendering” child abuse

