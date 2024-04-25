Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/25/24: Arizona, Trump SCOTUS, Mike Johnson, Facebook Marketplace, New EPA rules, Black Wealth

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Meadows, Giuliani among indicted in ArizonaSource:Getty
reference:
Meadows, Giuliani among indicted in Arizona in latest 2020 election subversion case (msn.com)
2. Trump v. United States – Trump Immunity case goes to the SupremesSource:Getty
reference:
3. College Insanity continuesSource:Getty
Listen:
4. Speaker Johnson calls out campus antisemitism as Columbia’s anti-Israel protesters shout at, heckle himSource:Getty
Speaker Johnson calls out campus antisemitism as Columbia’s anti-Israel protesters shout at, heckle him (msn.com)
5. Find “Palestine” on a mapSource:Getty
Listen:
6. What’s on sale on Facebook MarketplaceSource:Getty
Listen:
7. Biden doesn’t want you to be able to heat your homeSource:Getty
reference:
Tough new EPA rules would force coal-fired power plants to capture emissions or shut down (msn.com)
8. Biden Administration wants to prevent Black Americans to be able to pass down their wealth to their childrenSource:Getty
Listen:
Listen:
In case you missed our coverage when discussed earlier: