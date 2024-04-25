Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/25/24: Arizona, Trump SCOTUS, Mike Johnson, Facebook Marketplace, New EPA rules, Black Wealth

Published on April 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Meadows, Giuliani among indicted in Arizona

Monument Valley at sunset. Arizona, USA Source:Getty

 

reference:

Meadows, Giuliani among indicted in Arizona in latest 2020 election subversion case (msn.com)

2. Trump v. United States – Trump Immunity case goes to the Supremes

Supreme Court Hears Idaho Abortion Law Challenge Source:Getty

 

reference:

Trump v. United States – SCOTUSblog

3. College Insanity continues

Solidarity in Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University Source:Getty

 

Listen:

 

4. Speaker Johnson calls out campus antisemitism as Columbia’s anti-Israel protesters shout at, heckle him

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: House Speaker Mike Johnson holds a pre Source:Getty

 

Speaker Johnson calls out campus antisemitism as Columbia’s anti-Israel protesters shout at, heckle him (msn.com)

5. Find “Palestine” on a map

Old Map: Kingdoms of Judah and Israel Source:Getty

Listen: 

6. What’s on sale on Facebook Marketplace

Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures Source:Getty

Listen:

7. Biden doesn’t want you to be able to heat your home

Global warming pollution climate of change Source:Getty

 

reference:

Tough new EPA rules would force coal-fired power plants to capture emissions or shut down (msn.com)

8. Biden Administration wants to prevent Black Americans to be able to pass down their wealth to their children

Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves Source:Getty

Listen:

Listen:

In case you missed our coverage when discussed earlier:

50 Cent: Maybe TRUMP is the answer – WIBC 93.1 FM

