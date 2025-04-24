Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/24/25: What is the point of a super majority? Polling indicates that the youth aren’t supporting the Democrats, Oh no! Not a heated argument between Musk and Bessent!! Greg Taylor believes parents are too dumb to decide what is taught to their children

Published on April 24, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. What is the point of a super majority? Cigar shops are going to suffer and the General Assembly does not care at all

What is the point of a super majority? Cigar shops are going to suffer and the General Assembly does not care at all – https://www.ibj.com/articles/braun-legislature-plan-to-raise-cigarette-tobacco-taxes-after-2b-budget-shortfall

2. Dual Citizen and PA Air National Guard Member Charged in Bomb Threat Plot Targeting Jewish Community

3. Polling indicates that the youth just don't dig the Dems

4. Oh no! Not a heated argument!!

Oh no! Not a heated argument!! – https://nypost.com/2025/04/23/us-news/elon-musk-and-scott-bessent-had-heated-argument-in-halls-of-the-white-house-sources/

5. Greg Taylor believes parents are too dumb to decide what is taught to their children

