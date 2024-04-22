Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/22/24: House approves aid for Israel & Ukraine, US Advisors to Ukraine, Columbia Protests, Facebook Marketplace, Trump trials

Published on April 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. House approves aid for Israel, Ukraine

U.S. House Votes On Foreign Aid Package For Ukraine, Israel, And Taiwan Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

House approves aid for Israel, Ukraine – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/house-approves-aid-for-ukraine-israel-after-bitter-battle/

2. US thinking of sending advisers to Ukraine

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-WAR-CONFLICT Source:Getty

 

reference:

US thinking of sending advisers to Ukraine – https://www.politico.com/news/2024/04/20/us-troops-ukraine-00153499

3. Man sets himself on fire outside of New York courthouse as Trump stands trial

Man sets himself on fire outside of New York courthouse as Trump stands trial Source:Getty

reference: Conspiracy theorist sets himself on fire in front of Trump trial, dies – https://nypost.com/2024/04/19/us-news/conspiracy-theorist-max-azzarello-dead-after-setting-himself-on-fire-across-from-trump-hush-money-trial/

4. The Columbia Protests are not protests

Listen:

They are the step before Jews and others get killed in the streets. The rabbi tells Jewish students to not come back – https://nypost.com/2024/04/21/us-news/columbia-rabbi-warns-jewish-students-to-go-home-dont-come-back-to-campus-because-of-extreme-antisemitism/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….and here’s just a sample of who supports them – https://nypost.com/2024/04/19/us-news/ups-execs-daughter-other-millionaires-kids-busted-in-columbia-anti-israel-protest/

….they chant Go Back to Poland, All you do is Colonize, and every phrase that lets you know that the “protesters” support terrorism, and they won’t stop at Israel and Jews – https://twitter.com/kassydillon/status/1782142875435733128?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….and they want to burn Tel Aviv to the ground – https://twitter.com/mrandyngo/status/1781707821442118121?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

5. What’s on sale on Facebook marketplace Matt Bair? 

Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures Source:Getty

What’s on sale on Facebook marketplace Matt Bair? 

Listen:

6. Trump Criminal and SCOTUS cases

Trump Manhattan criminal court Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Trump hush-money trial kicks off with opening statements in New York (msn.com)

Trump v. United States – SCOTUSblog

