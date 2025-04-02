Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/2/25: Severe Weather Today, Liberation Day, Mixed Results for Republicans last night, IU Professor’s homes raided by the FBI, Anna Paulina Luna, England has fallen

Published on April 2, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Have your severe weather plan ready today.

2. LIBERATION DAY! Or so I'm told

Source: Getty

LIBERATION DAY! Or so I’m told – https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/01/business/trump-tariff-liberation-day/index.html

3. Mixed night for Republicans last night

Election results: Wisconsin and Florida – https://pjmedia.com/chris-queen/2025/04/01/live-results-special-elections-in-wisconsin-and-florida-n4938461

4. The professors' union at IU is speaking out about the firing of a professor after the FBI raided his homes in Carmel and Bloomington.

What’s really going on here? 

5. Anna Paulina Luna forces House leadership's hand on proxy voting as GOP war escalates

Anna Paulina Luna is wrong – https://www.axios.com/2025/04/01/mike-johnson-anna-paulina-luna-proxy-voting

6. England: Toddler kicked out of nursery for being transphobic

Source: Getty

England has fallen. 

Toddler kicked out of nursery for being transphobic

