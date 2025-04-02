Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/2/25: Severe Weather Today, Liberation Day, Mixed Results for Republicans last night, IU Professor’s homes raided by the FBI, Anna Paulina Luna, England has fallen
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Have your severe weather plan ready today.
2. LIBERATION DAY! Or so I'm told
LIBERATION DAY! Or so I’m told – https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/01/business/trump-tariff-liberation-day/index.html
3. Mixed night for Republicans last night
Election results: Wisconsin and Florida – https://pjmedia.com/chris-queen/2025/04/01/live-results-special-elections-in-wisconsin-and-florida-n4938461
4. The professors' union at IU is speaking out about the firing of a professor after the FBI raided his homes in Carmel and Bloomington.
What’s really going on here?
5. Anna Paulina Luna forces House leadership's hand on proxy voting as GOP war escalates
Anna Paulina Luna is wrong – https://www.axios.com/2025/04/01/mike-johnson-anna-paulina-luna-proxy-voting
Anna Paulina Luna forces House leadership’s hand on proxy voting as GOP war escalates
6. England: Toddler kicked out of nursery for being transphobic
England has fallen.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM