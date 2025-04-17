Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/17/25: Indiana budget shortfall? Judge Boasberg wants to hold Trump admin to be held in contempt, Dems demand return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Gayle King is ridiculous, RFK Jr talks about “Autism Epidemic”

Published on April 17, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Indiana Budget shortfall?

2. Judge Boasberg should be removed from the bench

Judge Boasberg should be removed from the bench. Or, as Dershowitz contends, at least in contempt – https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/alan-dershowitz-james-boasberg-illegal-alien/2025/04/16/id/1207195/

….why? This nonsense – https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/16/politics/boasberg-contempt-deportation-flights/index.html

3. Demanding the return of illegal alien Abrego Garcia

4. Gayle King is ridiculous

5. RFK Jr: Autism is an epidemic

