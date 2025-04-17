Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/17/25: Indiana budget shortfall? Judge Boasberg wants to hold Trump admin to be held in contempt, Dems demand return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Gayle King is ridiculous, RFK Jr talks about “Autism Epidemic”
1. Indiana Budget shortfall?
2. Judge Boasberg should be removed from the bench
Judge Boasberg should be removed from the bench. Or, as Dershowitz contends, at least in contempt – https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/alan-dershowitz-james-boasberg-illegal-alien/2025/04/16/id/1207195/
….why? This nonsense – https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/16/politics/boasberg-contempt-deportation-flights/index.html
3. Demanding the return of illegal alien Abrego Garcia
4. Gayle King is ridiculous
5. RFK Jr: Autism is an epidemic
