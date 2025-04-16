Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/16/25: Property Tax Bill, Scott Jennings demolishes CNN panel over Abrego Garcia, Home Alone 2 director wants to cut out Donald Trump cameo, Matt Bair is a gem

Published on April 16, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Property Tax Bill signed into law by Braun

2. Scott Jennings systematically dismantle every Democrat talking point on the Albrego Garcia deportation case in real-time

3. ‘Home Alone 2’ director Chris Columbus says he wants Donald Trump’s cameo removed

4. Everyone at WIBC knows that Matt Bair is an unbelievable story and an incredible person. His life turnaround is a joy to watch. He deserves nothing but the best.

