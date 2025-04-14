Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/14/25: Dems believe that the military shouldn’t defend the homeland, Tariff pause on electronics from China, Palm Sunday attack on Ukraine from Russia, Tony wakes up your kid, PA Gov Shapiro’s house set on fire

Published on April 14, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Dems argue that the military cannot defend the homeland

2. Exports from China surge. Tariff pause on electronics from China.

Tariff reprieve on electronics. Interesting – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/13/trump-administration-officials-say-tariff-reprieve-electronics/

….more – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-trump-tariffs-trade-war-04-14-25?mod=hp_lead_pos1

3. Palm Sunday attack on Ukraine by Russia

Russian missile kills 34 in Ukraine – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/russia-ukraine-war-sumy/2025/04/13/id/1206719/

4. Tony waking your kids up

Source: Getty

5. PA Governor Shapiro's home set on fire after their Passover dinner

Jewish PA Gov. Josh Shapiro had his home set on fire on Passover – https://nypost.com/2025/04/13/us-news/pennsylvania-gov-josh-shapiro-arson-suspect-arrested/

