Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/14/25: Dems believe that the military shouldn’t defend the homeland, Tariff pause on electronics from China, Palm Sunday attack on Ukraine from Russia, Tony wakes up your kid, PA Gov Shapiro’s house set on fire
1. Dems argue that the military cannot defend the homeland
2. Exports from China surge. Tariff pause on electronics from China.
Tariff reprieve on electronics. Interesting – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/13/trump-administration-officials-say-tariff-reprieve-electronics/
….more – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-trump-tariffs-trade-war-04-14-25?mod=hp_lead_pos1
3. Palm Sunday attack on Ukraine by Russia
Russian missile kills 34 in Ukraine – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/russia-ukraine-war-sumy/2025/04/13/id/1206719/
4. Tony waking your kids up
5. PA Governor Shapiro's home set on fire after their Passover dinner
Jewish PA Gov. Josh Shapiro had his home set on fire on Passover – https://nypost.com/2025/04/13/us-news/pennsylvania-gov-josh-shapiro-arson-suspect-arrested/
