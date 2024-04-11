Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/11/24: Inflation, RFK Jr, Idaho pronouns, Anniversary Party, Tucker Carlson

Published on April 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

1. This inflation is not going away, and rate cuts are not coming

This inflation is not going away, and rate cuts are not coming – https://www.wsj.com/economy/inflation-march-cpi-report-interest-rate-239b7e5e

2. Rep. Ro Khanna calls on RFK’s running mate to step down

Rep. Ro Khanna calls on RFK’s running mate to step down – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ro-khanna-calls-on-rfk-jr-running-mate-nicole-shanahan-to-step-down/

Potato isolated on transparent background

Idaho bans required pronoun use – https://www.newsnationnow.com/lgbtq/idaho-pronoun-ban/

4. Will Tony throw a party for his 10 year anniversary here at WIBC?

not without Matt Bair. 

5. Right Fumes at Tucker Carlson Over Interview Blasting How Israel Treats Christians

Right Fumes at Tucker Carlson Over Interview Blasting How Israel Treats Christians: ‘This Is Embarrassing’ (msn.com)

