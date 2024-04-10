Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/10/24: Mayorkas, Arizona Abortion, Biden calls for unilateral ceasefire

Tony Katz and the Morning News – 1st Hr:
1. Senate wants to table Mayorkas impeachmentSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Senate wants to table Mayorkas impeachment – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alejandro-mayorkas-impeachment-senate-democrats/2024/04/09/id/1160369/
2. Joe Biden still believes that Donald Trump is the because threatSource:Getty
Joe Biden still believes that Donald Trump is the because threat
reference:
Univision Asked Biden What’s The ‘Primary Threat To Freedom’ And He Didn’t Hold Back (msn.com)
3. Price of postage stamps to go upSource:Getty
Price of postage stamps to go up
4. Arizona Supremes give gift to DemsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Arizona bombshell tests Trump’s abortion gamble — one day later (axios.com)
5. Indiana State to disbandSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Why did Robbie Avila transfer from Indiana State? Sycamores forward in transfer portal (msn.com)
6. Joe Biden calling for unilateral ceasefireSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Biden says Netanyahu’s approach to the war is a mistake, deepening a rift between the two allies (msn.com)