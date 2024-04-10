Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/10/24: Mayorkas, Arizona Abortion, Biden calls for unilateral ceasefire

Published on April 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News – 1st Hr: 

1. Senate wants to table Mayorkas impeachment

GUATEMALA-US-DIPLOMACY-AREVALO-MAYORKAS Source:Getty

reference:

Senate wants to table Mayorkas impeachment – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alejandro-mayorkas-impeachment-senate-democrats/2024/04/09/id/1160369/

2. Joe Biden still believes that Donald Trump is the because threat

President Biden Joins Care Can't Wait Action To Celebrate Care Champions Source:Getty

Joe Biden still believes that Donald Trump is the because threat

Univision Asked Biden What’s The ‘Primary Threat To Freedom’ And He Didn’t Hold Back (msn.com)

3. Price of postage stamps to go up

Vintage Postcard Postmarked with Postage Stamp 1900s Source:Getty

Price of postage stamps to go up

4. Arizona Supremes give gift to Dems

Arizona Gubernatorial Katie Hobbs Speak's At The Women's March In Phoenix Source:Getty

Arizona bombshell tests Trump’s abortion gamble — one day later (axios.com)

5. Indiana State to disband

National Invitational Tournament Source:Getty

Why did Robbie Avila transfer from Indiana State? Sycamores forward in transfer portal (msn.com)

6. Joe Biden calling for unilateral ceasefire

US President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv Source:Getty

Biden says Netanyahu’s approach to the war is a mistake, deepening a rift between the two allies (msn.com)

