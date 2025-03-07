Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/7/25: Department of Education provides no value, Scott Jennings, The Egg Plan, Tariffs delayed, College Cosplay, Trump “reigning in” DOGE?

Published on March 7, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Department of Education provides no value

Trump wants to dismantle the Education Department. Here’s what it does – The Washington Post

2. Scott Jennings shreds the CNN panel again

The Egg Plan – https://www.newsnationnow.com/cuomo-show/agriculture-sec-brooke-rollins-heres-how-egg-prices-will-slump/

3. The Egg Plan

The Egg Plan – https://www.newsnationnow.com/cuomo-show/agriculture-sec-brooke-rollins-heres-how-egg-prices-will-slump/

4. Tariffs delayed

Tariffs delayed- https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-sp500-nasdaq-live-03-06-2025?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1

5. Hamas brushing off Trump

6. College Cosplay

7. Why would this be called "reigning in?" I'd call it the next logical step

Why would this be called “reigning in?” I’d call it the next logical step – https://nypost.com/2025/03/06/us-news/president-trump-reins-in-musk-announces-biweekly-doge-meetings-with-cabinet-scalpel-rather-than-the-hatchet/

….more – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/donald-trump-doge-elon-musk/2025/03/06/id/1201744/

