Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/6/25: Trump negotiating with Hamas? ABC/Disney Layoffs, MSM Narrative that Musk is not popular, Let’s get out of the UN! Indy potholes are UGLY!

Published on March 6, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump is negotiating with Hamas?

Trump is negotiating with Hamas?
Trump is negotiating with Hamas? – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/warning-hamas-trump/2025/03/05/id/1201585/

….ok, so maybe not negotiating – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/white-house-holding-direct-talks-with-hamas-on-hostage-release-099f173d?mod=hp_lead_pos8

2. Democrats just can’t learn to be normal

Democrats just can’t learn to be normal
3. Layoffs at Disney/ABC

Layoffs at Disney/ABC
Disney layoffs affect ABC – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/disney-lays-off-nearly-200-employees-abc-news-severely-impacted

4. If the TSA wasn't bad enough, now we have scorpions

If the TSA wasn't bad enough, now we have scorpions
If the TSA wasn’t bad enough, now we have scorpions – https://abcnews.go.com/US/scorpion-stings-woman-boston-baggage-claim-picked-luggage/story?id=119416709

5. Trudeau is playing economic hardball….or something

Trudeau is playing economic hardball....or something
Trudeau is playing economic hardball….or something – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/trudeau-trump-tariffs/2025/03/05/id/1201512/

6. Dems and the MSM pushing the narrative that Musk is unpopular, and that it's going to hurt Trump

Dems and the MSM pushing the narrative that Musk is unpopular, and that it's going to hurt Trump
7. Dear Lord, let's get out of the UN!

Dear Lord, let's get out of the UN!
Dear Lord, let’s get out of the UN! – https://mrctv.org/blog/justine-brooke-murray/un-human-rights-committee-censors-american-mentioning-hamas-atrocities

8. Indy potholes are UGLY!

Indy potholes are UGLY!
