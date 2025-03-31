Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/31/25: Severe Weather Sunday, Was Darian DeVries the right pick? Trump not happy with Zelensky or Putin, Is King Charles admitting defeat? World Food Championship, Tariffs coming, Waltz on shaky ground

Published on March 31, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. 1 dead in NW Indiana as strong storms, damaging winds rip through, and downing trees

1 dead in NW Indiana as strong storms, damaging winds rip through, and downing trees
Source: x

Chicago weather: 1 dead in NW Indiana as strong storms, damaging winds rip through, downing trees and prompting tornado warnings – ABC7 Chicago

2. Was Darian DeVries the right pick?

Was Darian DeVries the right pick?
Source: Indiana Men's Basketball

3. Trump not happy with Zelensky

4. Trump ‘very angry’ at Putin’s remarks on Zelensky

5. Is King Charles admitting defeat

6. Cunningham Group wins the World Food Championship

https://www.ibj.com/articles/indianapolis-chef-collin-hilton-wins-overall-world-food-championships-prize

7. Tariffs coming

Tariffs coming
Source: Getty

8. Waltz on shaky ground?

9. FAA did not act on 15,000 reports of dangerous proximity

FAA did not act on 15,000 reports of dangerous proximity – https://www.cnn.com/2025/03/27/us/washington-midair-collision-senate-hearing-army-faa/index.html?iid=cnn_buildContentRecirc_end_recirc

