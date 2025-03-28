Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/28/25: Severe weather on the way? Signal App scandal being used by Dems to get a scalp not solve a problem, Why was Diego Morales in India? Is that his job? Tariffs equal higher prices for cars
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Severe weather on our way?
2. Signal App scandal being used by Dems to get a scalp
3. SIGNAL SCANDAL: Katherine Maher, the leftist NPR CEO, is currently the Chair of the Board of Signal!
4. Police have made an arrest for the "targeted attack" of a Tesla collision center in Las Vegas
Arrests in Vegas Tesla attack – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/las-vegas-tesla-attack-arrest/
5. What is Diego Morales doing in India? Is that his job?
6. Tariffs expected to raise the price of cars
Car prices will go up because of tariffs – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/trumps-auto-tariffs-car-prices/
7. Steel producer laying off workers
Steel producer laying off workers – https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/steelmaker-lay-off-600-employees-michigan-plant-due-weak-auto-demand
More from WIBC 93.1 FM