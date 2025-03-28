Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/28/25: Severe weather on the way? Signal App scandal being used by Dems to get a scalp not solve a problem, Why was Diego Morales in India? Is that his job? Tariffs equal higher prices for cars

Published on March 28, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Severe weather on our way?

Severe weather on our way?
Source: Getty

2. Signal App scandal being used by Dems to get a scalp

Signal App scandal being used by Dems to get a scalp
Source: Getty

3. SIGNAL SCANDAL: Katherine Maher, the leftist NPR CEO, is currently the Chair of the Board of Signal!

4. Police have made an arrest for the "targeted attack" of a Tesla collision center in Las Vegas

Arrests in Vegas Tesla attack – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/las-vegas-tesla-attack-arrest/

5. What is Diego Morales doing in India? Is that his job?

What is Diego Morales doing in India? Is that his job?
Source: Diego for Indiana

Diego Morales Missing In Indiana Found In India

6. Tariffs expected to raise the price of cars

Tariffs expected to raise the price of cars
Source: Getty

Car prices will go up because of tariffs – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/trumps-auto-tariffs-car-prices/

7. Steel producer laying off workers

Steel producer laying off workers
Source: Getty

Steel producer laying off workers – https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/steelmaker-lay-off-600-employees-michigan-plant-due-weak-auto-demand

