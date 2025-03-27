Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/27/25: Trump tariffs on foreign cars, Judges blocking Trump, Kermit the Frog Commencement Speaker, IN Sen. Fady Qaddora

Published on March 27, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. 25% tariffs on foreign made cars

Source: Getty

25% tariffs on automobiles – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/autos-tariffs-trump-tax-imports-ford-gm/2025/03/26/id/1204487/

2. More judges say Trump can't deport illegal immigrant Venezuelans

Source: Getty

More judges say Trump can’t deport illegal immigrant Venezuelans – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/appeals-court-blocks-trump-admins-deportation-flights-alien-enemies-act-immigration-suit

3. Commencement speaker Kermit the Frog

Source: Getty

Kermit as commencement speaker – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/mar/26/kermit-frog-named-university-maryland-2025-commencement-speaker/

4. Is Sen. Fady Qaddora out of his mind?

Source: Getty

Is Sen. Fady Qaddora out of his mind? – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/local/indiana/amendments-defeated-bill-banning-trans-women-indiana-womens-college-sports-teams/531-b02067e8-58ab-4ee4-af12-a6c8498e0d70

