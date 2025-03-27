Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/27/25: Trump tariffs on foreign cars, Judges blocking Trump, Kermit the Frog Commencement Speaker, IN Sen. Fady Qaddora
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. 25% tariffs on foreign made cars
25% tariffs on automobiles – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/autos-tariffs-trump-tax-imports-ford-gm/2025/03/26/id/1204487/
2. More judges say Trump can't deport illegal immigrant Venezuelans
More judges say Trump can’t deport illegal immigrant Venezuelans – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/appeals-court-blocks-trump-admins-deportation-flights-alien-enemies-act-immigration-suit
3. Commencement speaker Kermit the Frog
Kermit as commencement speaker – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/mar/26/kermit-frog-named-university-maryland-2025-commencement-speaker/
4. Is Sen. Fady Qaddora out of his mind?
Is Sen. Fady Qaddora out of his mind? – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/local/indiana/amendments-defeated-bill-banning-trans-women-indiana-womens-college-sports-teams/531-b02067e8-58ab-4ee4-af12-a6c8498e0d70
More from WIBC 93.1 FM