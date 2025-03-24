Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/24/25: Bernie – AOC 28? Tom Homan will continue to deport dangerous illegal aliens, Trump to deny funds from antisemitic universities, What in the heck is Hands Off 2025?
1. Bernie Sanders And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hold A Rally In Denver
2. Bernie – AOC '28?
3. Tom Homan will continue to deport dangerous illegal aliens (despite what the judges think)
4. Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is trying to hold on
Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is trying to hold on – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/23/chuck-schumer-rejects-calls-to-step-down-as-senate-democratic-leader.html
….Democrats can’t win. Progressives own the party – https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/1903580505171177494
5. Trump administration to deny funds to colleges who foster anti-semitism
Dems are now realizing that all government is force.
6. What in the heck is Hands Off 2025?
What in the heck is Hands Off 2025? – https://handsoff2025.com/about
….and, as a guy who put together a few rallies, nothing about this seems grass roots. This is well-funded astro-turf.
