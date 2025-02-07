Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/7/25: Billy Joel or Pearl Jam? Adam Vinatieri snubbed by NFL Hall of Fame, Judge halts Trump buyout plan, Micah Beckwith, Trump has the right to cut, Property Taxes
1. Billy Joel or Pearl Jam?
2. Adam Vinatieri snubbed by NFL Hall of Fame
Pro Football Hall of Fame: Reggie Wayne, Adam Vinatieri not elected
3. Judge halts Trump's government worker buyout plan
4. Dems, why can't Micah Beckwith comment about DEI?
DEI bill debate leads to fireworks in Indiana Senate | wthr.com
5. Of course, Trump can cut funding to agencies he has executive authority over
6. Property taxes mean that you truly don't own your property
