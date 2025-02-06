Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/6/25: Trump signs executive order to protect women and girls in sports, Left lying about Elon Musk and DOGE, Del Taco coming to Indiana, Yes. Politico got paid by our tax dollars
1. Trump signs executive order to protect women and girls in sports
Trump signs executive order to protect women and girls in sports, says no trans athletes for 2028 Olympics – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-transgender-athletes-2028-olympics/2025/02/05/id/1197976/
….NCAA is following it – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/trump-executive-order-protecting-womens-sports-garners-ncaa-response
2. Left lying about Musk and DOGE
DOGE has read-only access to Treasury systems – https://www.newsmax.com/us/treasury-department-doge-elon-musk/2025/02/04/id/1197818/
….we should be keeping an eye on this. Because of course we should. But how else do we clean house if no one is allowed to, you know, clean?
3. Del Taco coming to Indiana
Del Taco is coming to Indy – https://www.ibj.com/articles/del-taco-unveils-plans-to-open-10-restaurants-in-indiana?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
4. Tony Katz: An American Reset… In Three Bourbons
5. Yes. Politico got paid by our tax dollars
Yes. Politico got paid by our tax dollars – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/politico-ny-times-propped-millions-dollars-us-government#comment-stream
….and the New York Times – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2025/02/05/protection-racket-media-update-usaid-funded-ny-times-bbc-too-n3799517
….more on the NYT cash grab – https://x.com/stillgray/status/1887191056074350690
….and Bill Kristol – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2025/02/03/the-dirty-truth-behind-bill-kristols-money-n4936617
….here’s why I’m angry: Radio is dying, and these guys are profiting off my tax dollars.