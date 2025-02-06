Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/6/25: Trump signs executive order to protect women and girls in sports, Left lying about Elon Musk and DOGE, Del Taco coming to Indiana, Yes. Politico got paid by our tax dollars

Published on February 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Trump signs executive order to protect women and girls in sports

Trump signs executive order to protect women and girls in sports, says no trans athletes for 2028 Olympics – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-transgender-athletes-2028-olympics/2025/02/05/id/1197976/

….NCAA is following it – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/trump-executive-order-protecting-womens-sports-garners-ncaa-response

2. Left lying about Musk and DOGE

Left lying about Musk and DOGE
Source: Getty

DOGE has read-only access to Treasury systems – https://www.newsmax.com/us/treasury-department-doge-elon-musk/2025/02/04/id/1197818/

….we should be keeping an eye on this. Because of course we should. But how else do we clean house if no one is allowed to, you know, clean?

3. Del Taco coming to Indiana

Del Taco coming to Indiana
Source: Getty

Related Stories

Del Taco is coming to Indy – https://www.ibj.com/articles/del-taco-unveils-plans-to-open-10-restaurants-in-indiana?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

4. Tony Katz: An American Reset… In Three Bourbons

Tony Katz: An American Reset... In Three Bourbons
Source: Tony Katz

5. Yes. Politico got paid by our tax dollars

Yes. Politico got paid by our tax dollars
Source: Getty

Yes. Politico got paid by our tax dollars – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/politico-ny-times-propped-millions-dollars-us-government#comment-stream

….and the New York Times – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2025/02/05/protection-racket-media-update-usaid-funded-ny-times-bbc-too-n3799517

….more on the NYT cash grab – https://x.com/stillgray/status/1887191056074350690

….and Bill Kristol – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2025/02/03/the-dirty-truth-behind-bill-kristols-money-n4936617

….here’s why I’m angry: Radio is dying, and these guys are profiting off my tax dollars.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close