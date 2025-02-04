Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/4/25: Tariff Tactics by Trump, Losing their minds over disbanding USAid, Purdue has a Pro-Palestine Problem

Published on February 4, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump Tariff as Tactic

Source: Getty

2. Losing their minds over disbanding USAID

is there any question the US funded the Wuhan lab and their bat experiments? – https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1886388995334017150

….and, of course, gain of function research?

Rep. Jamie Raskin gives up the game – https://x.com/jacob_w_palmer/status/1886490529426206731

 

3. Trump: The First 100* Days… In Three Bourbons with Tony Katz

4. Pro-Palestine Demonstration In Brussels

Source: Getty

Purdue’s pro-Palestine students are under attack | Editorials | purdueexponent.org

