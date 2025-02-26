Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/26/25: Will there be a Special Session? Will we get Property Tax relief, IED at the border, Denny’s egg surcharge, GM share buybacks, Germany doesn’t learn from elections

Published on February 26, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Will there be special session at the statehouse, and will we get property tax relief?

2. House budget passes, barely

3. IED on the southern border

IED on the southern border – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/cartels/texas-rancher-killed-ied-cartel/

4. Denny's has an egg surcharge

Denny’s has an egg surcharge – https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Food/dennys-adds-egg-surcharge-menu-amid-shortage/story?id=119147593

5. GM Revs Up Share Buybacks

GM Revs Up Share Buybacks

6. Germany doesn't learn from elections

German government coalition talks between CDU and SPD to begin, Merz says

7. Tulsi Gabbard says that the 100+ intel officials connected to the NSA secret sex chat room scandal will have their security clearances immediately revoked

