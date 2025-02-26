Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/26/25: Will there be a Special Session? Will we get Property Tax relief, IED at the border, Denny’s egg surcharge, GM share buybacks, Germany doesn’t learn from elections
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Will there be special session at the statehouse, and will we get property tax relief?
2. House budget passes, barely
3. IED on the southern border
IED on the southern border – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/cartels/texas-rancher-killed-ied-cartel/
4. Denny's has an egg surcharge
Denny’s has an egg surcharge – https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Food/dennys-adds-egg-surcharge-menu-amid-shortage/story?id=119147593
5. GM Revs Up Share Buybacks
6. Germany doesn't learn from elections
German government coalition talks between CDU and SPD to begin, Merz says
7. Tulsi Gabbard says that the 100+ intel officials connected to the NSA secret sex chat room scandal will have their security clearances immediately revoked
More from WIBC 93.1 FM