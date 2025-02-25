Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/25/25: Trump meets with Macron, Americans like the cutting of wasteful spending, Haitian TPS ends, more problems for Delta, CEOs more optimistic than the people, Concealed Carry grows in Colorado, MLS commissioner takes in Indiana Pacers game with Mayor Joe Hogsett

Published on February 25, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. U.S. President Donald Trump Meets French President Emmanuel Macron At White House

2. Americans in the main like all the cost cutting of wasteful programs

3. TPS for Haitians end

TPS revoked for Haitians – https://www.westernjournal.com/kristi-noem-revokes-protected-status-500000-haitians-opens-deportation/

How does this affect Indiana? 

4. 2 Delta flights declare smoke emergency

2 Delta flights declare smoke emergency – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/delta-emergency-landing-smoke/

5. CEOs optimistic about the future

Apple, facing tariffs on Chinese imports, says it will invest $500 billion in US facilities | CNN Business

6. Albany Times Union

Concealed Carry grows in Colorado – https://completecolorado.com/2025/02/23/colorado-concealed-carry-over-twenty-nine-thousand-permits/

7. The women are dousing themselves in glitter

8. MLS commissioner takes in Indiana Pacers game with Mayor Joe Hogsett

MLS commissioner takes in Indiana Pacers game with Mayor Joe Hogsett | wthr.com

