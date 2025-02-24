Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/24/25: Pope in critical condition, Dems losing their minds over Musk, Trump fires Chairman of Joint Chiefs, Zelensky latest “offer”, MSNBC settlement, Bernie Sanders in insufferable

Published on February 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Pope in critical condition

Pope in critical condition
Source: Getty

2. Musk says federal employees must explain their work or lose jobs

Musk says federal employees must explain their work or lose jobs
Source: Getty

Elon Musk says federal workers must explain what they did last week or resign

Minnesota Senator is triggered by Elon 

Mario Nawfal on X: “ELON’S SIMPLE QUESTION HITS SENATOR: ‘WHAT DID YOU GET DONE LAST WEEK?'” Senator calls efficiency check a “dick move.” Elon responds by asking for her weekly accomplishments. Sometimes the simplest questions are the hardest to answer. Source: @elonmusk @SenTinaSmith https://t.co/p5QiHVeLVp” / X

3. Eagles will not visit the White House

Eagles will not visit the White House
Source: Getty

4. Trump fires Chairman of Joint Chiefs

Trump fires Chairman of Joint Chiefs
Source: Getty

Trump fires Chairman of Joint Chiefs – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clyr2xvn4dpo

….more Pentagon firings coming – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-hegseth-brown-joint-chiefs-firing/2025/02/23/id/1200157/

5. Zelensky: I'll step down if Ukraine becomes a NATO nation

Zelensky: I'll step down if Ukraine becomes a NATO nation
Source: Getty

European leaders now drafting peace plan for Ukraine, with the US in a supporting role – https://www.wsj.com/world/europe/european-leaders-draft-peacekeeping-plan-for-ukraine-with-u-s-forces-as-backstop-0dda78bc

Related Stories

….Zelenskyy: I’ll step down if Ukraine becomes a NATO nation – https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/europe/zelensky-offers-to-resign-for-nato-entry/articleshow/118512433.cms

….Rubio explains how Zelenskyy misrepresented their meeting – https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelensky-acted-two-faced-trump-personally-very-upset-him-rubio

….more – https://x.com/scottjenningsky/status/1892947652113043706?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

6. NBC Universal has agreed to settle a $30m defamation lawsuit after its MSNBC talent lied

7. Bernie Sanders is insufferable

Bernie Sanders is insufferable
Source: Getty

Vince Langman on X: “Multi-millionaire Bernie Sanders released a video begging for donations, so he gets a free vacation traveling the country crying about President Trump and Elon Musk. This is the state of the Democratic party today 😂😂😂😂😂🤡 https://t.co/CpNqC2VeHQ” / X

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close