Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/24/25: Pope in critical condition, Dems losing their minds over Musk, Trump fires Chairman of Joint Chiefs, Zelensky latest “offer”, MSNBC settlement, Bernie Sanders in insufferable
1. Pope in critical condition
2. Musk says federal employees must explain their work or lose jobs
Elon Musk says federal workers must explain what they did last week or resign
Minnesota Senator is triggered by Elon
Mario Nawfal on X: “ELON’S SIMPLE QUESTION HITS SENATOR: ‘WHAT DID YOU GET DONE LAST WEEK?'” Senator calls efficiency check a “dick move.” Elon responds by asking for her weekly accomplishments. Sometimes the simplest questions are the hardest to answer. Source: @elonmusk @SenTinaSmith https://t.co/p5QiHVeLVp” / X
3. Eagles will not visit the White House
4. Trump fires Chairman of Joint Chiefs
Trump fires Chairman of Joint Chiefs – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clyr2xvn4dpo
….more Pentagon firings coming – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-hegseth-brown-joint-chiefs-firing/2025/02/23/id/1200157/
5. Zelensky: I'll step down if Ukraine becomes a NATO nation
European leaders now drafting peace plan for Ukraine, with the US in a supporting role – https://www.wsj.com/world/europe/european-leaders-draft-peacekeeping-plan-for-ukraine-with-u-s-forces-as-backstop-0dda78bc
….Zelenskyy: I’ll step down if Ukraine becomes a NATO nation – https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/europe/zelensky-offers-to-resign-for-nato-entry/articleshow/118512433.cms
….Rubio explains how Zelenskyy misrepresented their meeting – https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelensky-acted-two-faced-trump-personally-very-upset-him-rubio
….more – https://x.com/scottjenningsky/status/1892947652113043706?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
6. NBC Universal has agreed to settle a $30m defamation lawsuit after its MSNBC talent lied
7. Bernie Sanders is insufferable
Vince Langman on X: “Multi-millionaire Bernie Sanders released a video begging for donations, so he gets a free vacation traveling the country crying about President Trump and Elon Musk. This is the state of the Democratic party today 😂😂😂😂😂🤡 https://t.co/CpNqC2VeHQ” / X