Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/24/25: Pope in critical condition, Dems losing their minds over Musk, Trump fires Chairman of Joint Chiefs, Zelensky latest “offer”, MSNBC settlement, Bernie Sanders in insufferable

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

5. Zelensky: I'll step down if Ukraine becomes a NATO nation

Source: Getty

European leaders now drafting peace plan for Ukraine, with the US in a supporting role – https://www.wsj.com/world/europe/european-leaders-draft-peacekeeping-plan-for-ukraine-with-u-s-forces-as-backstop-0dda78bc

….Zelenskyy: I’ll step down if Ukraine becomes a NATO nation – https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/europe/zelensky-offers-to-resign-for-nato-entry/articleshow/118512433.cms

….Rubio explains how Zelenskyy misrepresented their meeting – https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/zelensky-acted-two-faced-trump-personally-very-upset-him-rubio

….more – https://x.com/scottjenningsky/status/1892947652113043706?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA