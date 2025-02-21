Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/21/25: Marco Rubio regarding Ukraine, Las Vegas trip in exchange for sitting on Timeshare pitch? National Garden of American Heroes, Stephen Miller torches the fake news, Being a stewardess in the 50s

Published on February 21, 2025

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Marco Rubio talking Ukraine and Zelensky

Source: Getty

2. Would you sit through a time share pitch for a free trip to Las Vegas?

Source: Getty

3. Trump will be honoring black patriots at new National Garden of American Heroes

4. Stephen Miller just TORCHED the fake news reporters to their faces

5. Requirements to be a stewardess in the 50s

Source: Getty

