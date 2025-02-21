Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/21/25: Marco Rubio regarding Ukraine, Las Vegas trip in exchange for sitting on Timeshare pitch? National Garden of American Heroes, Stephen Miller torches the fake news, Being a stewardess in the 50s
Craig Collins in for Tony Katz Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Marco Rubio talking Ukraine and Zelensky
2. Would you sit through a time share pitch for a free trip to Las Vegas?
3. Trump will be honoring black patriots at new National Garden of American Heroes
4. Stephen Miller just TORCHED the fake news reporters to their faces
5. Requirements to be a stewardess in the 50s
More from WIBC 93.1 FM