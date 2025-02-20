Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/20/25: DOGE to give your money back, Pets know you, Gayle King fail with Delta CEO, Senator Kennedy, Dunk Pizza before re-heating

Published on February 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. DOGE Dividend?

2. People believe their pets know them better than people do

People believe their pets know them better than people do
Source: Getty

3. Gayle King tries to blame Trump for plane crashes

4. Woman says you should dunk your pizza in water before reheating

Woman says you should dunk your pizza in water before reheating
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close