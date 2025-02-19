Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/19/25: Technical issues: Is it the Russians? Why are people furious at DOGE? Negotiations to end the Ukraine War, Tony is going to CPAC, Young people shifting right

Published on February 19, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Technical Issues, it's probably the Russians

2. Biden loses in Court again

Biden’s student loan fraud is blocked by the courts – https://nypost.com/2025/02/18/us-news/bidens-475m-student-debt-cancellation-plan-blocked-as-federal-appeals-court-issues-final-decision/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

3. Why are people furious about DOGE?

Social Security is next for DOGE – https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/musks-move-to-take-on-social-security-tests-the-third-rail-of-american-politics-180946025.html

….DOGE sees dead people – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/elon-musk-social-security-fraud/

….and they keep uncovering the spending – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/feb/18/doge-shows-receipts-rebuff-democratic-opponents/

4. Tony going to CPAC

5. Young people shifting right

