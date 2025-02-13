Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/13/25: Tulsi Gabbard confirmed, Inflation is up, Politico is hot garbage, Dept of Edu should be shut down, Parents who bought into the trans kids
1. Tulsi Gabbard confirmed
RFK Jr is next
2. Inflation is up
3. Politico is hot garbage
….we were right about everything on the economy. Everything.
….Jerome Powell says what we already know: Rate cuts are not coming – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/02/12/hopes-for-more-fed-rate-cuts-dim-as-powell-notes-hot-cpi-means-were-not-quite-there-yet.html
….more – https://www.wsj.com/economy/cpi-inflation-january-2025-interest-rate-34aa95db?mod=hp_lead_pos7
4. Injuries as car plows into crowd in German city of Munich
5. Department of Education should be shut down
We should not be comparing ourselves to China though.
6. Author Helen Joyce: Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality
Amazon.com: Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality: 9780861540495: Joyce, Helen: Books
