Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/13/25: Tulsi Gabbard confirmed, Inflation is up, Politico is hot garbage, Dept of Edu should be shut down, Parents who bought into the trans kids

Published on February 13, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Tulsi Gabbard confirmed

Source: Getty

RFK Jr is next

2. Inflation is up

Source: Getty

3. Politico is hot garbage

….we were right about everything on the economy. Everything.

….Jerome Powell says what we already know: Rate cuts are not coming – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/02/12/hopes-for-more-fed-rate-cuts-dim-as-powell-notes-hot-cpi-means-were-not-quite-there-yet.html

….more – https://www.wsj.com/economy/cpi-inflation-january-2025-interest-rate-34aa95db?mod=hp_lead_pos7

4. Injuries as car plows into crowd in German city of Munich

Source: Getty

5. Department of Education should be shut down

Source: Getty

We should not be comparing ourselves to China though. 

6. Author Helen Joyce: Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality

Source: Getty

Amazon.com: Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality: 9780861540495: Joyce, Helen: Books

