Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/12/25: Property Tax Bill Gutted, Pope doesn’t like Trump Immigration Policy, 2 Shooters in JFK Assassination? Where’s that Epstein List, Everything is a Constitutional Crisis to Dems

Published on February 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. State Senate Committee Guts Property Tax Bill

State Senate Committee Guts Property Tax Bill
Source: Getty

are we surprised? 

State Senate Committee Approves Scaled-Down Property Tax Bill

If we’re going to try something, why this? Let’s go big. 

2. The Pope doesn't like Trump immigration policy

The Pope doesn't like Trump immigration policy
Source: Getty

3. Tom Homan responds

4. The Chinese spy balloon had U.S. tech in it

The Chinese spy balloon had U.S. tech in it
Source: Getty

The Chinese spy balloon had U.S. tech in it – https://nypost.com/2025/02/11/us-news/chinese-spy-balloon-over-us-was-packed-with-american-tech-report/

5. Doug Boles now President of Indycar

Doug Boles now President of Indycar
Source: Getty

Doug Boles now President of Indycar – https://www.ibj.com/articles/doug-boles-named-president-of-indycar?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

6. New congressional task force believes two shooters were involved in JFK assassination

New congressional task force believes two shooters were involved in JFK assassination
Source: Getty

JFK Assassination: New congressional task force believes two shooters were involved in JFK assassination | World News – The Times of India

7. Where is that Epstein list?

Where is that Epstein list?
Source: Getty

8. Everything is a "Constitutional Crises" to the left

Everything is a "Constitutional Crises" to the left
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close