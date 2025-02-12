Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/12/25: Property Tax Bill Gutted, Pope doesn’t like Trump Immigration Policy, 2 Shooters in JFK Assassination? Where’s that Epstein List, Everything is a Constitutional Crisis to Dems

1. State Senate Committee Guts Property Tax Bill Source: Getty are we surprised? State Senate Committee Approves Scaled-Down Property Tax Bill If we’re going to try something, why this? Let’s go big.

2. The Pope doesn't like Trump immigration policy Source: Getty

3. Tom Homan responds

4. The Chinese spy balloon had U.S. tech in it Source: Getty The Chinese spy balloon had U.S. tech in it – https://nypost.com/2025/02/11/us-news/chinese-spy-balloon-over-us-was-packed-with-american-tech-report/

5. Doug Boles now President of Indycar Source: Getty Doug Boles now President of Indycar – https://www.ibj.com/articles/doug-boles-named-president-of-indycar?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

6. New congressional task force believes two shooters were involved in JFK assassination Source: Getty JFK Assassination: New congressional task force believes two shooters were involved in JFK assassination | World News – The Times of India

7. Where is that Epstein list? Source: Getty