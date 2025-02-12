Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/12/25: Property Tax Bill Gutted, Pope doesn’t like Trump Immigration Policy, 2 Shooters in JFK Assassination? Where’s that Epstein List, Everything is a Constitutional Crisis to Dems
1. State Senate Committee Guts Property Tax Bill
are we surprised?
State Senate Committee Approves Scaled-Down Property Tax Bill
If we’re going to try something, why this? Let’s go big.
2. The Pope doesn't like Trump immigration policy
3. Tom Homan responds
4. The Chinese spy balloon had U.S. tech in it
The Chinese spy balloon had U.S. tech in it – https://nypost.com/2025/02/11/us-news/chinese-spy-balloon-over-us-was-packed-with-american-tech-report/
5. Doug Boles now President of Indycar
Doug Boles now President of Indycar – https://www.ibj.com/articles/doug-boles-named-president-of-indycar?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
6. New congressional task force believes two shooters were involved in JFK assassination
JFK Assassination: New congressional task force believes two shooters were involved in JFK assassination | World News – The Times of India
7. Where is that Epstein list?
8. Everything is a "Constitutional Crises" to the left
