Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/11/25: Trump: Vance is not his successor, Trump: Hostages out or else, Gabbard clears procedural vote, Judicial tyranny, How to build a better education system, Worst headline of the day

Published on February 11, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump says JD Vance is not his successor.

Trump says JD Vance is not his successor. – https://nypost.com/2025/02/10/us-news/trump-reveals-he-doesnt-view-jd-vance-as-his-successor-in-2028/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

2. Trump to Hamas: Hostages out by Saturday noon or else

Trump to Hamas: Hostages out by Saturday noon or else – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-841568

3. Gabbard clears procedural vote

Gabbard clears procedural vote – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/feb/10/tulsi-gabbard-clears-senate-test-vote-path-confirm/

4. Judicial tyranny

5. How do we create a better education system?

6. Worst Headline of the Day

What Trump Could Learn From Hitler on NIH Funding – The American Prospect

