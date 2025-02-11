Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/11/25: Trump: Vance is not his successor, Trump: Hostages out or else, Gabbard clears procedural vote, Judicial tyranny, How to build a better education system, Worst headline of the day
1. Trump says JD Vance is not his successor.
Trump says JD Vance is not his successor. – https://nypost.com/2025/02/10/us-news/trump-reveals-he-doesnt-view-jd-vance-as-his-successor-in-2028/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
2. Trump to Hamas: Hostages out by Saturday noon or else
Trump to Hamas: Hostages out by Saturday noon or else – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-841568
3. Gabbard clears procedural vote
Gabbard clears procedural vote – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/feb/10/tulsi-gabbard-clears-senate-test-vote-path-confirm/
4. Judicial tyranny
5. How do we create a better education system?
6. Worst Headline of the Day
What Trump Could Learn From Hitler on NIH Funding – The American Prospect
