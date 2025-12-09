Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Colts Bringing Philip Rivers In For Workout
2. Redistricting will go to a floor vote in the Indiana State Senate.
3. President Trump has announced $12 billion from tariff revenue will go to farmers
4. Democratic lawmakers are pushing for the Pentagon to release the video of a second strike on an alleged drug boat in September
5. Ilhan Omar married her brother to get him into the US
Ilhan Omar married her brother to get him into the US – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8013283/Ilhan-Omar-DID-marry-brother-reveals-Somali-community-leader.html
….let’s throw her out of Congress now, and then see how she can be removed from the nation for fraud.
6. Jews playing Christmas Tunes.
7. 3 headlines you’re not hearing
More than a third of the roughly 220,000 people arrested by ICE officers in the first nine months of the Trump administration had no criminal histories
https://x.com/NBCNews/status/1998075136965042328?s=20
Jimmy Kimmel gets contract extension
https://x.com/JohnMcCloy/status/1998138410741940273?s=20
A new Harvard Harris Poll just revealed that RFK Jr. is the second most favorable political figure in the entire country — only behind President Trump
https://x.com/MAHA_Action/status/1998121701029134839?s=20