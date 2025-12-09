Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/9/25: Colts Bringing Philip Rivers In For Workout. Redistricting will go to a floor vote in the Indiana State Senate. President Trump has announced $12 billion from tariff revenue will go to farmers. Democratic lawmakers are pushing for the Pentagon to release the video of a second strike on an alleged drug boat in September. Ilhan Omar married her brother to get him into the US. Jews playing Christmas Tunes. 3 headlines you’re not hearing

Published on December 9, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Colts Bringing Philip Rivers In For Workout

2. Redistricting will go to a floor vote in the Indiana State Senate.

3. President Trump has announced $12 billion from tariff revenue will go to farmers

4. Democratic lawmakers are pushing for the Pentagon to release the video of a second strike on an alleged drug boat in September

5. Ilhan Omar married her brother to get him into the US

Ilhan Omar married her brother to get him into the US – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8013283/Ilhan-Omar-DID-marry-brother-reveals-Somali-community-leader.html

….let’s throw her out of Congress now, and then see how she can be removed from the nation for fraud.

6. Jews playing Christmas Tunes. 

7. 3 headlines you’re not hearing

More than a third of the roughly 220,000 people arrested by ICE officers in the first nine months of the Trump administration had no criminal histories

https://x.com/NBCNews/status/1998075136965042328?s=20

Jimmy Kimmel gets contract extension

https://x.com/JohnMcCloy/status/1998138410741940273?s=20

A new Harvard Harris Poll just revealed that RFK Jr. is the second most favorable political figure in the entire country — only behind President Trump

https://x.com/MAHA_Action/status/1998121701029134839?s=20

 

 

