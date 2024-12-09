Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  12/9/24: Trump in Paris, Hegseth is still the guy, Assad toppled, IU vs Notre Dame, Biden, Saturday Night Live

Published on December 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump in Paris

2. Hegseth is still the guy

3. Assad toppled in Syria

Assad has fallen, but that does not mean Syria is free – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/assads-rule-collapses-in-syria-raising-concerns-of-a-vacuum-95568f13?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_2

….Assad is in Moscow – https://redstate.com/streiff/2024/12/08/report-russian-media-claims-syrias-fugitive-dictator-was-granted-political-asylum-and-is-in-moscow-n2182956

….What is Tharir Al Sham? – https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/what-is-hayat-tahrir-al-sham-and-how-did-the-islamist-group-evolve-into-a-key-player-in-syria-s-civil-war/ar-AA1vb69R

….how did they evolve? – https://www.wilsoncenter.org/article/hts-evolution-jihadist-group

….quick note: Always take the Wilson Center with a grain of salt. I think this article is pretty solid in explaining the basics of their evolution. If I find differently in the weeks ahead, I will amend or correct this where necessary.

….the Syrian economy has been doomed for years, and 90% of Syrians live below the poverty line – https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/syrias-conflict-is-heating-up-once-more/

….let me throw this in; here’s how power has been dealt with in Libya since the overthrow of Qaddafi. Why is this important? Because a power vacuum in Syria is very likely as well – https://www.cfr.org/global-conflict-tracker/conflict/civil-war-libya

4. Indiana football: Hoosiers draw Notre Dame in first CFP appearance

IU to face Notre Dame in the Hoosier Bowl – https://fox59.com/sports/big-10-sports/indiana-to-face-notre-dame-in-college-football-playoff/

5. Biden addresses nation regarding Assad's fall

6. SNL under fire over healthcare segment

