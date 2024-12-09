Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  12/9/24: Trump in Paris, Hegseth is still the guy, Assad toppled, IU vs Notre Dame, Biden, Saturday Night Live

3. Assad toppled in Syria

Source: Getty

Assad has fallen, but that does not mean Syria is free – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/assads-rule-collapses-in-syria-raising-concerns-of-a-vacuum-95568f13?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_2

….Assad is in Moscow – https://redstate.com/streiff/2024/12/08/report-russian-media-claims-syrias-fugitive-dictator-was-granted-political-asylum-and-is-in-moscow-n2182956

….What is Tharir Al Sham? – https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/what-is-hayat-tahrir-al-sham-and-how-did-the-islamist-group-evolve-into-a-key-player-in-syria-s-civil-war/ar-AA1vb69R

….how did they evolve? – https://www.wilsoncenter.org/article/hts-evolution-jihadist-group

….quick note: Always take the Wilson Center with a grain of salt. I think this article is pretty solid in explaining the basics of their evolution. If I find differently in the weeks ahead, I will amend or correct this where necessary.

….the Syrian economy has been doomed for years, and 90% of Syrians live below the poverty line – https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/syrias-conflict-is-heating-up-once-more/

….let me throw this in; here’s how power has been dealt with in Libya since the overthrow of Qaddafi. Why is this important? Because a power vacuum in Syria is very likely as well – https://www.cfr.org/global-conflict-tracker/conflict/civil-war-libya