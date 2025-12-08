Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/8/25: Coach Steichen has lost the locker room. IU is the #1 team in America. Ilhan Omar calls Stephen Miller a white supremacist and makes a Nazi comparison. Jews playing Christmas tunes. How Biden Ignored Warnings and Lost Americans’ Faith in Immigration
1. Coach Steichen has lost the locker room
2. IU is the #1 team in America
IU is the #1 team in America – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indiana-university-wins-big-ten-football-title-with-upset-over-no-1-ohio-state?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
….and Notre Dame was right to walk away from a bowl game – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/notre-dame-opts-out-bowl-game-after-being-left-out-college-football-playoff
3. Ilhan Omar calls Stephen Miller a white supremacist and makes a Nazi comparison
The Somali welfare scandal – https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-somali-welfare-fraud-scandal-is-even-worse-than-you-think
….Bessent talks investigation on CBS – https://x.com/overton_news/status/1997700603301237055?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….$8 billion in fraud? – https://x.com/jackunheard/status/1996987152157048868?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….and she sounds like a child – https://x.com/rapidresponse47/status/1997698086366577008?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….Trump shouldn’t disparage an entire people. Ilhan Omar must be investigated, along with Walz and Ellison. Democrats allowed this to happen, and deserve to lose elections.