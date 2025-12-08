Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/8/25: Coach Steichen has lost the locker room. IU is the #1 team in America. Ilhan Omar calls Stephen Miller a white supremacist and makes a Nazi comparison. Jews playing Christmas tunes. How Biden Ignored Warnings and Lost Americans’ Faith in Immigration

Published on December 8, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Coach Steichen has lost the locker room

2. IU is the #1 team in America

IU is the #1 team in America – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indiana-university-wins-big-ten-football-title-with-upset-over-no-1-ohio-state?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

….and Notre Dame was right to walk away from a bowl game – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/notre-dame-opts-out-bowl-game-after-being-left-out-college-football-playoff

3. Ilhan Omar calls Stephen Miller a white supremacist and makes a Nazi comparison

The Somali welfare scandal – https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-somali-welfare-fraud-scandal-is-even-worse-than-you-think

….Bessent talks investigation on CBS – https://x.com/overton_news/status/1997700603301237055?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….$8 billion in fraud? – https://x.com/jackunheard/status/1996987152157048868?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Ilhan Omar calls Stephen Miller a white supremacist and makes a Nazi comparison – https://x.com/rapidresponse47/status/1997702582425239613?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….and she sounds like a child – https://x.com/rapidresponse47/status/1997698086366577008?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Trump shouldn’t disparage an entire people. Ilhan Omar must be investigated, along with Walz and Ellison. Democrats allowed this to happen, and deserve to lose elections.

4. Jews playing Christmas tunes

5. How Biden Ignored Warnings and Lost Americans’ Faith in Immigration

