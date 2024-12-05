Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/5/24: UnitedHealthcare CEO murdered, Bitcoin, Cuba, Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, SCOTUS Trans Kids

Published on December 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Who killed the United Healthcare CEO?

Who killed the United Healthcare CEO?
Source: Getty

Who killed the United Healthcare CEO? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/suspect-unitedhealthcare-ceo-shooting/

2. Bitcoin surges above $100,000 for the first time as Trump picks pro-crypto SEC chair

Bitcoin surges above $100,000 for the first time as Trump picks pro-crypto SEC chair
Source: Getty

Bitcoin surges above $100,000 for the first time as Trump picks pro-crypto SEC chair | CNN Business

3. French PM Michel Bariner loses no-confidence vote

French PM Michel Bariner loses no-confidence vote
Source: Getty

French PM Michel Bariner loses no-confidence vote – https://www.foxnews.com/world/french-government-collapses-no-confidence-vote-passes-prime-minister-michel-barnier

4. Communism, again, working as expected in Cuba

Communism, again, working as expected in Cuba
Source: Getty

Communism, again, working as expected in Cuba – https://babalublog.com/2024/12/04/cubas-electrical-grid-suffers-another-complete-collapse-plunges-entire-nation-into-darkness/

5. He has the bad hit on Trevor Lawrence, and now we're all Islamophobic?

He has the bad hit on Trevor Lawrence, and now we're all Islamophobic?
Source: Getty

He has the bad hit on Trevor Lawrence, and now we’re all Islamophobic? – https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nba/texans-player-calls-out-racist-and-islamophobic-fans-in-statement-apologizing-for-hit-on-jaguars-qb-trevor-lawrence/ar-AA1v8lUb

6. Aaron Rodgers continues to make statements that make him look like a jerk

Aaron Rodgers continues to make statements that make him look like a jerk
Source: Getty

7. How will SCOTUS vote on trans kids?

How will SCOTUS vote on trans kids?
Source: Getty

How will SCOTUS vote on trans kids? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/dec/4/supreme-court-struggles-state-ban-gender-transitio/

….also, there are no trans kids. Also, there is no such thing as gender affirming care.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close