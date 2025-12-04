Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/4/25: Indianapolis Vision Zero task force adopts action plan. MSM obsessed with the Venezuelan “Double Tap” story. Jews playing Christmas Tunes. Tony Kinnett target of another swatting. Why haven’t there been any arrests yet?

Published on December 4, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Indianapolis Vision Zero task force adopts action plan

2. MSM obsessed with the Venezuelan “Double Tap” story

3. Jews playing Christmas Tunes

4. Tony Kinnett target of another swatting. Why haven’t there been any arrests yet?

Related Tags

indianapolis
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close